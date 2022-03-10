HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man was fatally struck Wednesday night as he walked on I-880 just north of Warren Ave. in Hayward, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said officers responded to call of a person down in the northbound lanes of I-880 at 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered male pedestrian suffering from fatal injuries. Emergency medical responders declared the man dead at the scene.
Investigators said the driver involved in the fatal collision remained on scene and cooperated with police.
The identity of the man wad not being released, pending notification of next of kin.
If you have any further information regarding the crash, please contact the Hayward CHP office at (510)489-1500.