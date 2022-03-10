SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The Russian assault on Ukraine has sparked fears of cyberattacks not just on Ukraine, but here in the United States. One of California’s top cybersecurity leaders said the state is preparing in the event of any attacks on systems or infrastructure.

Vitaliy Panych, Head of Cyber Security for the California Department of Technology told KPIX 5 that his office has remained focused on preparedness, and that the state remains safe from major attacks.

“Our strategy is really to emphasize a good defense to start, really that focused on prevention, detection, and really if something bad does happen were able to respond quickly and swiftly to minimize the cyber threat,” Panych said.

His perspective on the growing conflict is unique. Panych and his immediate family immigrated from Kyiv to the United States three decades ago.

Some extended family remains in the country. Panych said he has been in touch with them and has worried about them and about Ukranians mounting a valiant defense of his birth country.

“Some members of my family are having to hide out in underground bunkers, shelters, to keep themselves safe from any potential physical bombing,” Panych said.

As tensions escalate between the west and Russia, experts concede that retaliatory cyberattacks against the United States are not only possible, but something officials ought to be preparing for.

“The threat is real, were definitely monitoring in case it does spill over with what is going on in Ukraine and the cyber domain and were investing in immense amounts of ability to be able to respond and be ready if something does happen and does affect our nation here on the home front,” Panych said.

Panych also noted that individuals and businesses should try to keep their devices and accounts secure by using complex passwords, keeping them private and using two-step authentication when possible.