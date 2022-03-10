SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies, efforts to get civilians to safety has become a top priority, particularly by a California non-profit that is on the ground.

KidSave has moved 1,700 foster children and families out Ukraine since the Russian invasion began late last month.

Before the war, KidSave was in Ukraine trying to find homes and families for older foster children.

“We started with a very small team, three or four people, saying that they were only going to get the kids who were with foster families out into safety,” said Randi Thompson, the group’s CEO and co-founder told KPIX 5.

That effort has expanded to get as many people – not just foster children out as possible.

Efforts are centering on the city of Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea.

“Mykolaiv is occupied by Russian soldiers, but they are able to get back in through circuitous routes and they’re getting people out. Every day, undercover, they are going back in,” Thompson said. “What they are seeing of course – one of these people said to me – ‘I walked these fields with my children. And I’ve walked this park and now it’s gone.'”

Today, KidSave’s team on the ground stands at 100 volunteers and 30 buses facing treacherous conditions to make rescues.

Thompson said the urgency to get Ukrainians to the safety of the European Union could not be greater.

“They’re telling us it’s the worst thing they’ve ever endured, but also that they love their country,” she said.