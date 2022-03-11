SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The FBI has joined with Pleasant Hill police to find a 15-year-old boy who went missing from his home in January.

Brandon Abbett was last seen at his Pleasant Hill home on January 16. Police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in finding the teen.

Brandon’s father, Andrew Abbett, provided the following statement on behalf of his family:

Brandon’s a son, a brother, a friend, a grandson, a nephew. He means the World to us, and so much to the people who know him. Brandon’s upbeat presence impacts so many of us who are around him in a positive way, and without him around it’s been very difficult for us to carry on with our everyday lives without knowing if he is ok and safe. We hope that there is someone out there who may know something about where Brandon is, even if it seems small and insignificant.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to the FBI and report anything you may know. No detail is too small to be reported. Brandon’s family and friends miss him very much and want nothing but his safe return home. Brandon, if you are seeing or reading this, we love you and miss you dearly, so if you can reach out and contact us, please do. We just want to make sure you are safe.

Love, Your Family

The FBI said Abbett disappeared sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, and 9 a.m. on Monday. He has not been seen or heard from since.

He’s described as White, with brown hair, hazel eyes, five-foot-six, and 107 pounds. Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office at (415) 553-7400, or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4600. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.