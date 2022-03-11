SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The skyrocketing cost of butter is causing one San Jose bakery to pivot to plant-based baking to keep the sweet treats coming.

Noelle Boesenberg launched her own cottage baking business out of her Willow Glen home when she was laid off at the start of the pandemic. She called it Therapy Baking because it soothed her during uncertain times.

”Fast forward a year and a half and here I am, still doing it!” Boesenberg said.

But late last year, the cost of ingredients—especially butter —skyrocketed to the point where it was eating away her profits.

Butter prices shot up 40% at the grocery store, too.

Boesenberg said she still wanted to bake tantalizing treats such as sparkling rose cupcakes topped with vanilla buttercream, but she also knew she had to expand her baking skills.

”I originally focused on traditional ingredients but I rose to the challenge to come up with vegan pastries and celebration cakes,” said Boesenberg. “That’s great because I don’t have to use butter for vegan items.”

She substitutes plant-based spreads in recipes that call for butter and even shortening.

Word got around to the growing vegan community which was hungry to find more plant-based baking goods like her traditional cinnamon and Ube rolls.

”It still has that wonderful mouth feel. It’s all about the fat right? You still have that, it’s just that it comes from plants and not an animal,” said Elisa Camahort Page, a regular customer.

Boesenberg says she still uses butter for clients that ask for it, but about 80 percent of her business is now vegan.

”It’s been a great way to be flexible and still be able to make revenue during this time,” she said.

Therapy Baking is booming with wedding and celebration cakes booked up through June. Boesenberg now plans to expand to a commercial kitchen and hire staff.

Not bad for someone who came through a crisis to turn a hobby into an entrepreneurial sweet spot.