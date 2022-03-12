VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives search for clues Saturday in a stabbing that claimed the life of a Vallejo woman.
Vallejo police said officers responded to the report of a body found in the area of Monterey and Tennessee Streets at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Friday.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from at least one stab wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary details have revealed that the female victim was an unsheltered resident of Vallejo.
The motive and circumstances involving this incident are under investigation at this time. The victim's identity, which is unknown at the time of the response, was being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342 or Detective Yanette Hernandez at 707-917-4123.