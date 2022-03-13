FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police in Fairfield are investigating a fatal early morning shooting Sunday that killed on victim and hospitalized two others, according to authorities.
Fairfield police said the homicide happened on the 200 Block of East Tabor Avenue. Police dispatch received reports of gunshots in the area just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
Arriving officers found three gunshot victims near a business. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The other two were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police did not provide information on their condition.
Detectives remained on the scene gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and working to identify a suspect.
Police said East Tabor Avenue would be closed between North Texas Street and Kidder Avenue until approximately 10 a.m. while crime scene investigators process the site.
The incident is an active investigation. Police said no other details were available at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.