Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Fatal Stabbing, Homicide, San Jose, San Jose News, San Jose police, Stabbing

SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning that left one victim dead and a second victim seriously injured, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 12:06 a.m. report to the 2000 block of Gold Street in the city’s north end.

READ MORE: Church Damaged in 2-Alarm Antioch Fire

Upon arrival, they found two adult victims with life-threatening injuries. They were transported to an area hospital.

Police remained on the scene investigating the crime, according to a 1:44 a.m. tweet by San Jose Police Media Relations.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Caltrain Tracks in San Bruno Reopen After Wreckage from Fiery Collision Cleared

At around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police confirmed that one of the victims had died from their injuries. The incident is being investigated as the city’s second homicide of 2022.

The second stabbing victim stabilized in the hospital and is no longer in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: Family of Missing Hayward Girl Devastated After Child's Body Found -- 'This Could Have Been Avoided'

Authorities have not provided any information about possible suspects.