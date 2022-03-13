SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning that left one victim dead and a second victim seriously injured, authorities said.
Officers responded to a 12:06 a.m. report to the 2000 block of Gold Street in the city's north end.
Upon arrival, they found two adult victims with life-threatening injuries. They were transported to an area hospital.
Police remained on the scene investigating the crime, according to a 1:44 a.m. tweet by San Jose Police Media Relations.
At around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police confirmed that one of the victims had died from their injuries. The incident is being investigated as the city’s second homicide of 2022.
2/ This incident has been updated to a homicide. Number 2 for 2022.
Second stabbing victim stabilized and no longer life threatening.
The second stabbing victim stabilized in the hospital and is no longer in critical condition.
Authorities have not provided any information about possible suspects.