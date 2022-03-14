SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire early Monday morning gutted a home in San Francisco’s Outer Mission neighborhood, displacing five tenants, fire officials said.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported about 2:45 a.m. at a home in the first block of De Long Street, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.READ MORE: Santa Rosa Police Release Sketch Of Attempted Kidnapping Suspect; Do You Know This Man?
Three adults and two children were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.READ MORE: Man Arrested For Exposing Himself To San Jose School Children
Firefighters contained the blaze shortly before 4 a.m., the department said on social media. The cause is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Deadly Sneaker Wave Warning Issued For Northern California Beaches
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.