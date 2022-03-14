SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Congressman Ro Khanna met with the Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco Monday to offer his support to Ukraine and to reiterate that the Bay Area should stand behind Ukranians amid the Russian invasion.
Kushneruk Dmytro, Ukraine's Consul General in San Francisco once again called for the US and NATO to close the air space over Ukraine, something federal leaders have said they were unwilling to do.
“Right now for Ukraine what’s needed most of all is that the United States provide the necessary weapons for Ukraine to fight against Russia,” Dmytro said. “The no fly zone is needed because we need to protect our civilians—because civilians are those who suffer from all these bombings by Russian planes and Ukranian children are dying.”
Khanna, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, called for more military aid.
“We have to get more weapons, in my view, into the hands of Ukranians. We have to get them anti-tank missiles, anti aircraft missiles and aircrafts,” Khanna said.
Khanna also called for help from Silicon Valley companies to offer their support, and noted many Bay Area tech companies employ Ukranians and Ukranian-Americans.
“I think i’m with consistent with where the president is but i want to give them as many weapons as possible to make the fight without entangling nato in a war with Russia,” Khanna said.