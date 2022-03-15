FREMONT (CBS SF) — A person was shot dead in Fremont Tuesday evening and police arrested a suspect.
Fremont police tweeted at 6:23 p.m. the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Doane St in a neighborhood just north of Auto Mall Parkway.
There were no other outstanding suspects in addition to the suspect arrested, police said.
A neighbor said he was confronted by the gunman while driving in the area.
“He punched my window, and I rolled my window down … The first thing he told me – I’m gonna kill you,” he said. “And then he was chasing my car, running like a crazy man chasing my car. And at that time I got really scared I think maybe he has a gun and he would shoot me or something because he kept chasing me. And after that I drove away and called 911 right away.”
No additional information about the victim or the suspect was immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.