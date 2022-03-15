SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking reported early Tuesday in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.
The robbery was reported at 12:12 a.m. in the area of Page and Shrader streets, where a 27-year-old man was attacked outside his van. The suspect then got into the victim's van and fled, police said.
The male suspect remains at large along with the van, and the victim did not require hospitalization following the attack, according to police.
No detailed suspect description was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
