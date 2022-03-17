MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A 13-year-old bicyclist died from his injuries after being struck by a driver in a transport truck on El Camino Real in Mountain View Thursday morning.

Police said around 8:15 a.m., dispatchers received reports of a collision at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road, a busy crossing where Highway 237 also starts.

Officers and firefighters responded to the scene, where they began life-saving measures on the teen. The teen was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the truck driver remained at the scene and was described as “very cooperative” with officers. Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, officers said.

The teen’s name has not been released by authorities.

“We are devastated by this incident,” police said in a statement. The crash remains under investigation.

Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in a tweet, “All of us at MVPD are grieving with the family, the school, and our community.”

All of us at MVPD are grieving with the family, the school, and our community. 🙏 https://t.co/kNFuFj9jSb — Chief Chris Hsiung (@Chief_Hsiung) March 17, 2022

As El Camino Real is part of State Highway 82, police said city officials would work with Caltrans to determine if any refinements should be considered in a proposal to add bike lines and make pedestrian improvements on the road. The project is currently under design.

Anyone with information about the collision or who was an eyewitness is asked to contact traffic officer Kevin Solomon by emailing kevin.solomon@mountainview.gov.