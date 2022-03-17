SONOMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Weeks before promotional fares were set to expire, Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit approved a measure to extend promotional fares through the end of summer.
The ongoing promotional fares will last through Aug. 31. The board also approved making parking free at lots run by the agency, also known as SMART, located at the Larkspur, Novato Hamilton, Novato San Marin, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sonoma County Airport stations. The price had been $2 per day.
The promotional transit fares were introduced May 24, 2021, set at $1.50 weekdays for each zone traveled, with a discounted rate of $.75 for seniors, youth, low-income and passengers with disabilities. Originally they were set to expire May 31.
The extension will also include SMART's ongoing promotions of a Weekend Day Pass and a monthly pass.
The weekend pass offers unlimited rides for the entire day priced at $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for seniors, youth, passengers with disabilities and low-income passengers.
The monthly pass — only available on Clipper — provides unlimited rides for $135 for adults and a discounted fare of $67.50 for youth, seniors, passengers with disabilities and low-income passengers.
