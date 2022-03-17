SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – St. Patrick’s Day in San Jose looked like the celebration people remember from before the pandemic, as people gathered at restaurants and bars in San Pedro Square.

Revelers remembered how this holiday was one of the first major events impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns of two years ago.

“It took a long time to recover but as you can see today, it’s a beautiful day and it’s well worth the effort,” said Mary O’Flaherty, the owner of her family’s bar.

O’Flaherty’s has welcomed customers looking to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for 19 years, a tradition that her husband started and she continues with her five adult children.

The last two years saw smaller celebrations that kept people outside and in smaller parties. This year, the music and dancing are back, and the festivities will last all day and into the night.

“We love it, everybody’s coming by in a happy mood, congenial, glad to be out,” said Steve Hansen, a street vendor selling St. Patrick’s Day party favors near the pub.

Hansen says the last two years were difficult for him as he depends on large celebrations to find customers to sell hats, flags, and other decorative items for holidays. He said Thursday was a good sign of the pandemic ending and the opportunity to make more money working street events.

“We have a long way to go, it’s still early in the day but it feels like this year it’s going to ramp up and be a good time,” said Shane O’Flaherty, one of the sons in the family that owns the bar.

O’Flaherty’s expect a steady flow of customers all evening until last call.