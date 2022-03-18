PLEASANTON (KPIX) — On Friday, a group of seniors at the Creekview Health Center in Pleasanton banded together to send support to those suffering after fleeing their native Ukraine.

They spent the morning assembling first-aid kits stocked with supplies like bandages, tape, gauze pads, antibiotic cream, Tylenol, and more.

“They will end up going to the refugees who are being displaced because of what’s happening with the war,” said Creekview Health Center’s administrator Patrick McElroy. “A lot of our residents who have experienced many similar things in their lifetime. They really wanted to make this effort and show that they really care.”

KPIX 5 met Julianna Csongor along the assembly line on Friday morning.

“It’s very close to my heart because I am of Hungarian origin. I escaped in 1956 during the Hungarian revolution,” she said. “I can really identify with the people who have to run away from the Russians.”

She had strong words for Russia’s Vladimir Putin regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin is an animal. He doesn’t understand people and he doesn’t understand the feelings of ordinary citizens. Even his own people he doesn’t understand. He just wants to go after his own desires,” she said.

Another resident, Charmaine Paul, felt incredibly compelled to help because of her own personal experiences in Europe several decades ago.

“I have gone through the same thing, what those poor people are going through. I know what they are going through, because I did the same thing under Hitler,” she said.

Paul knows the supplies from the seniors won’t stop the suffering in Ukraine. But she hopes the first-aid kits will help those who are struggling to get by.

“You almost feel a little guilty, because you have it so good, and they have it so bad over there. Really, I do feel that way,” Paul said. “Whatever else we can do here, we will do it.”

Jim Price, another resident who participated on Friday morning, said he’s glad he is able to show support to Ukrainians, even if it’s a small gesture.

“Seeing the pictures from Ukraine make you really want to do something about it, but there doesn’t seem to really be anything to do. This came up as a wonderful opportunity, to help assemble these first aid kits. I feel a sense of participation, and not totally hopeless,” said Price. “This seems like a very small contribution, but it’s very important that we’re making this connection.”

During a visit to Sonoma this week, Ukraine Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk explained it’s one thing for the Ukrainian people to know they have the support of the U.S. government. But it’s another to know they have support from the people.

“People have compassion,” he said. “They feel like they should do something, not just express the worst, but they want to donate money, donate something else. This is something very special.”

Ruth Ann Edwards, a staff member at Creekview, has family members in Ukraine.

“Fortunately, they don’t live in the big cities, they live more in the agricultural areas. But they do hear the bombs and the sirens. We’re afraid it’s only a matter of time that it gets to them,” Edwards explained.

She echoed the Consul General’s point.

“I think it’s very important for them to know how much we care,” Edwards said.

She was honored to help the seniors show their support and touched by their compassion.

“It just shows how, even small groups just care so much,” she said.