ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A chemical spill in Rohnert Park has prompted a shelter-in-place order for several nearby businesses, authorities said Friday.
Around 9:20 p.m., the city’s Department of Public Safety announced that public safety crews and HAZMAT personnel were responding to a spill in the area of Martin Avenue, west of Highway 101.
Businesses along Martin Avenue were being advised to shelter-in-place and the public is told to avoid the area. No additional details about the spill were immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.