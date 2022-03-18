PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A man being investigated by Pleasant Hill police for vandalism was arrested Friday evening after officers found him in possession of explosive devices and bomb-making materials.
Police found the materials after they entered the 27-year-old man’s residence on Longwood Way with a search warrant.
A number of residents were evacuated from nearby apartments while officers from Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek along with ConFire bomb specialists and FBI investigators worked scene.