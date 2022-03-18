DUBLIN (CBS SF) — The arraignment for the man accused of killing a security guard during a botched robbery in Oakland last November has been postponed.

When Oakland police on Thursday identified 25-year-old Shadihia Mitchell as the gunman who fatally shot Kevin Nishita as he guarded a local news crew back on November 24, they said he was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in a Dublin courtroom.

ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying

Mitchell was was granted a three-week continuance before having to enter a plea. He will return to court on April 15.

24-year-old Hershel Hale and 27-year-old Laron Gilbert were also identified on Thursday and have been charged . Gilbert is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Michael Nieto identified Mitchell as the gunman as he detailed the specific charges filed against the three suspects. Besides the felony homicide charge with a special allegation, Nieto also noted that all three suspects were additionally facing charges of attempted second degree robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Mitchell was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Nishita was providing security for a KRON-TV news crew on the 300 block of 14th Street doing a follow-up report on a smash-and-grab robbery when he was shot during an attempted armed robbery. He died from his injuries over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company Nishita worked for provides security for Bay Area TV news crews, including those at KPIX 5.

Investigators said surveillance video, forensic evidence and witness statements helped link the suspects to the killing.