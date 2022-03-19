HAYWARD (CBS SF) — After months of investigation, Hayward detectives have arrested five suspects in a December 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old San Mateo woman dead and three others wounded.

Hayward police said over the last two weeks they have arrested 19-year-old Jose Bedolla, of Hayward; 22-year-old Sonia Gonzalez, of Hayward; 21-year-old Taiz VegaMendoza, of San Mateo; 23-year-old Julissa AguilarYoc, of San Carlos and 19-year-old Kevin Colindres, of Manteca.

All five subjects were arrested for one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an inhabited vehicle.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at about 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 25000 block of Eldridge Avenue for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located four adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as 19-year-old San Mateo resident, Ashley Sandoval, was transported to a local medical facility for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries the next day. The three other victims sustained injuries but survived.

“To say the Hayward Police Department has worked tirelessly on this investigation would be an understatement,” said Hayward police chief Toney Chaplin. “From the patrol officers who responded to the 9-1-1 call, to the detectives, crime scene technicians, support staff, and many others, our organization worked as a team to ensure every step was taken to solve this case.”

“As the investigation continued, lead Homicide Detective Chris Humpert and several other detectives authored countless warrants, conducted numerous interviews, and completed other investigative steps to ensure this case was brought toward a resolution so that justice could be served.”

Anyone with information related to the homicide case was asked to contact Detective Chris Humpert at 510-293-7176.