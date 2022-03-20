Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Antioch, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Rescue, Storm Drains

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Some 50 rescuers from East Bay agencies were working Sunday evening to rescue a man trapped in a storm drain underground in Antioch.

The man was trapped in a storm drain about 15 feet underground in the 3100 block of Buchanan Road, according to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District social media post.

The man was responsive and communicating with rescue personnel. Con Fire asked that people avoid the area.

Con Fire crews were being assisted by Antioch police, East County Fire and and city of Antioch personnel.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report