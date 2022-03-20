ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Some 50 rescuers from East Bay agencies were working Sunday evening to rescue a man trapped in a storm drain underground in Antioch.
Active rescue efforts continue in Antioch for a male subject who remains trapped in an underground storm drain. Some 50 rescuers from Con Fire, East County Fire, Antioch PD and City of Antioch are attempting to gain access to the victim from two different directions. #buchananic pic.twitter.com/jHBnDWKuCQ
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 21, 2022
The man was trapped in a storm drain about 15 feet underground in the 3100 block of Buchanan Road, according to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District social media post.
The man was responsive and communicating with rescue personnel. Con Fire asked that people avoid the area.
Con Fire crews were being assisted by Antioch police, East County Fire and and city of Antioch personnel.
