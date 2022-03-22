SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Football fans filled SAP Center for the first time in years Monday night to welcome a new home team to the arena. After two years of pandemic-related delays, fans watched the Bay Area Panthers kick off their inaugural season.

The team took on the San Diego Strike Force in their new home and won 38 to 33.

Oakland-born co-owner and former NFL star Marshawn Lynch received the game ball after a touchdown.

Back in 2020, the then-Oakland Panthers were just hours away from kicking off their inaugural season at the Oakland Arena, when COVID protocols sidelined the Indoor Football League.

“It’s been kind of frustrating but it’s definitely worth the wait,” said Kiana Fideldy, a Modesto resident and Panthers fan who came to cheer on her brother-in-law. “It’s still very exciting, I’m still very proud at least they get to play the game and it’s no longer extended.”

After a year of dormancy, the team was renamed the Bay Area Panthers and they relocated to San Jose.

It’s the Bay Area’s first indoor football team since the San Jose SaberCats suspended operations in 2015.

What makes Henry Mendez a Panthers fan?

“For one, I’m from San Jose. For two, I got Bay Area on my chest, I love the Bay Area and I love the people of the Bay Area.”

“I love it even better than regular football season. It’s more action here. I get closer to the field,” said Eric Orozco of San Jose.

Many fans enjoyed the intimate sports experience.

“It’s awesome, I really like it,” said Apollo Nahmias of San Jose. “Niners ain’t playin’, so gotta watch something.”