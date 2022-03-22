Watch Live NowSupreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Faces Confirmation Hearing
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Police Activity, Sunnyvale, Sunnyvale News

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sunnyvale are responding to an incident in a neighborhood near Highway 101 and Lawrence Expressway Tuesday afternoon.

According to the city’s Department of Public Safety, police have been called to the area of Pecos Way between Blazingwood Drive and Fairwood Avenue, in the city’s Lakewood Village neighborhood.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available. The public has been urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.