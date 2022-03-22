VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Three people were rescued from a two-alarm fire at a Vallejo home Tuesday afternoon, but not before two of suffered critical injuries, the fire department said.
The fire burned a home on the 100 block of Bayview Ave. in a neighborhood just west of Interstate 80 and south of Redwood Ave. The Vallejo Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 4:47 p.m. and the fire was knocked down at 5:15 p.m.
Aside from the 2 adults with critical injuries, a third adult suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately disclosed.