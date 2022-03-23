SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – On Tuesday, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to terminate the county’s relationship with the governments of Moscow and Russia.
“What we are saying is that our government can’t work with you until your government is treating humanity with the kind of dignity and respect that we all deserve,” Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement released from her office.READ MORE: UPDATE: Alleged Gunman Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting Inside Discovery Bay Gated Community
The decision ends a sister country-relationship that began in 1994, according to the statement, which described the decision as a “strong stand to condemn Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”READ MORE: Whale Entanglements Could Bring Early End To Dungeness Crab Fishing Season
Chavez also asked county staff to explore establishing a relationship with an appropriate jurisdiction in Ukraine.MORE NEWS: 107-Year-Old Temperature Record Tumbles In San Jose Amid Spring Heat Wave
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.