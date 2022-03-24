FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont are searching for suspects in connection with an arson and burglary at a Walmart store Thursday morning.
According to officers, a large fire was reported at the store on Albrae Street near Interstate 880 shortly after 8:05 a.m. When police arrived, they found a significant amount of smoke inside the Walmart.
Police along with firefighters evacuated customers and employees. There were no reports of injuries.
Investigators said the fire was associated with a burglary at the store involving “multiple suspects.” No additional details about the incident or potential suspects were immediately available.
Police are seeking information, particularly anyone with footage of the Walmart parking lot around the time of the fire. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Travis McDonald at 510-790-6927 or emailing tmacdonald@fremont.gov.
Tips can also be given anonymously online or by texting “TIPFREMONTPD” followed by a short message to 888777.