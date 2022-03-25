ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office on Friday announced details about a criminal investigation involving officers with both the Antioch and Pittsburg police departments.

In a written statement, the DA’s office said prosecutors working with the FBI conducted what they described as “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at multiple locations on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the investigation involves a “broad range of offenses” and involve “crimes of moral turpitude.” No further details about the offenses were available.

The DA’s office went on to say that active and closed cases involving the officers under investigation will be necessary to determine if those cases are compromised.

Following the statement by the DA’s office, Pittsburg Police released their own statement, saying that three current officers were under investigation.

Pittsburg Police said the department received a tip last September about an officer conducting alleged illegal activity and that other officers were involved. The department said it “immediately” called on the DA’s office to conduct an independent investigation.

The department said the FBI and the DA’s office met with the officers on Wednesday. Following the meetings, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

“Anytime there is any allegation of criminal misconduct, that is something our organization takes extremely seriously,” Pittsburg Police said in its statement.

Reports indicated as many as 10 officers with the Antioch Police Department are under investigation.

Prosecutors said both police departments and cities are cooperating with the investigation.

‘The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work in conjunction with Federal authorities along with the cities of Antioch and Pittsburg to ensure public trust and public safety,” the DA’s office said.