DALY CITY (BCN) — A 20-year-old man pleaded no contest this week to an attempted murder charge for a shooting in Daly City last year that left one person injured, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Lennard Holoman entered the plea Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Jan. 8, 2021, when he shot about 15 rounds into a vehicle that a man and his girlfriend were in after shopping at a store, prosecutors said.READ MORE: Iconic Old Growth Redwood 'The Pioneer Tree' Destroyed By Fire In Samuel P. Taylor State Park
Only one of the bullets hit the man, striking him in the thumb, and the girlfriend was not hit. One of the bullets went into the rear of a nearby minivan but did not hit anyone inside it, according to the district attorney’s Office.READ MORE: Mill Valley Appoints City Council Candidates, Cancels Upcoming June Election
Investigators identified Holoman as the suspect and determined the shooting was connected to rival San Francisco gangs, prosecutors said.
Holoman, who was on felony probation for a 2019 car theft, entered the no-contest plea to the attempted murder charge on the condition that he receive a sentence of no more than 22 years in state prison. He remains in custody on $1 million bail and the sentencing is set for May 31, prosecutors said.MORE NEWS: California Environmental Groups Criticize Proposed $400 Gas Rebate
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.