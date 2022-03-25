HAYWARD (BCN) — A 58-year-old employee of the Hayward Public Library was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual abuse against a juvenile during a period of approximately five years on library grounds.

The police investigation discovered that the juvenile victim was sexually assaulted more than once while visiting one of the city’s public library branches.

A Hayward police spokesperson made the announcement of the arrest late Friday afternoon.

Robert Spitzel, of Castro Valley, was arrested and taken into custody just before 10 a.m. Friday, and is currently being held on four counts of sexual abuse against a minor. Spitzel does not have any known prior criminal history.

The investigation discovered that the victim was sexually assaulted while visiting the Weekes Branch Public Library in south Hayward. The library is located at 27300 Patrick Ave.

Following his arrest Friday, Spitzel was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the police investigation.

Ofc. Cassandra Fovel, a Hayward police spokesperson, added that there is currently only one identified victim of sexual abuse involving Spitzel.

The city of Hayward, along with the Hayward Public Library and the Hayward Police Department, are committed to safety and supporting any victims through this process, Fovel said. Anyone who believes they have been victimized is asked to contact the Hayward Police Department.

Fovel said this is an active investigation and further details about this case are still being examined.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Det. Stephen Kawada at (510) 293-7176.

