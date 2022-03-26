ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Flames leaped between two apartment buildings in an Antioch complex Friday night, forcing frightened residents to flee to safety to escape the heavy smoke and fire.

Steve Hill, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said the two-alarm fire was first reported at 8:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Sycamore Drive.

Arriving crews quickly attacked the flames, limiting the damage to two buildings, preventing the fire from spreading elsewhere within the complex.

“It (the fire) was everywhere,” Breanna Hill said. “It was so scary. Me and my kids were in the living room when it happened, we heard it. I had to hurry up and get them out of the apartment.”

More than 30 residents were forced to flee their homes without any injuries.

Neighbor Lisa Sanders said she was “thankful right now. I’m just glad everybody is out safe.”

Hill said the fire began in a one-story apartment building, where it damaged two residential units. He added that flames jumped the sidewalk separating the building with a two-story apartment building. The flames quickly spread to a balcony of that building, eventually damaging eight units there.

The fire was under control at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The fire caused $1 million in damage to the two buildings and its contents. Hill said none of the 10 units damaged were inhabitable.