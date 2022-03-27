OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Sunday asked for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened over a month ago, releasing video that showed a vehicle and person of interest in the case and a heartfelt plea for justice from the victim’s brother.

Oakland resident Robert Crawford died on the 3400 block of 35th Avenue near I-580 after he was shot just before 12:30 a.m. on February 18.

Police were notified of gunshots nearby by the city’s gunshot detection system and officers located Crawford, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, Oakland police released a video update on the homicide investigation that showed surveillance video of a vehicle of interest — a maroon 2007-2011 Honda CRV with a roof rack that was seen with two people inside — and a person of interest who was the passenger in the vehicle. That person was seen in surveillance video taken inside a gas station in the area.

The victim’s brother Aaron Crawford also appeared in the video, giving details about Robert’s life and discussing his plans to go to college before being fatally shot.

Aaron said his brother was found with his iPhone and Apple Watch still on his person after he was shot. He was walking home to prepare for work when he was shot, police said.

Robert Crawford’s death is the second tragedy to visit the family after their mother died in 2002, leaving the three Crawford brothers to be raised by their grandmother.

Aaron Crawford made a plea in the video for anyone with information to step forward, saying that the family needs closure.

“I think we really need to work together as a community to identify the folks who are responsible for this, because they are a danger and nuisance to our community,” he said.

Anyone with information on the case, particularly details on the vehicle of interest or the identity of the person of interest, is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510 238-7950.