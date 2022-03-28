WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol unanimously voted Monday night to recommend that former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino be held in contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with subpoenas.
Committee chair Bennie Thompson acknowledged in a statement on Monday that Navarro, a former trade adviser, and Scavino, a former deputy chief of staff and member of the White House communications team, “aren’t household names,” but he said they are “so important to our investigation.”
“In short: these two men played key roles in the ex-President’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” Thompson said. “The Select Committee subpoenaed them for records and testimony to learn more about their roles and what they knew.”