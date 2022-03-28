SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – As California is set to enter a third year under drought conditions, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for additional conservation in an executive order issued Monday.

“While we have made historic investments to protect our communities, economy and ecosystems from the worsening drought across the West, it is clear we need to do more,” Newsom said Monday.

In the executive order, Newsom called for local water suppliers to move to Level 2 of their water shortage contingency plans.

According to the governor’s office, Level 2 would involve implementing conservation actions to prepare for a shortage of up to 20%. Measures that could be taken include reducing the number of days residents can water outdoors.

Newsom also ordered the State Water Resources Control Board to consider banning irrigation of so-called “non-functional” turf, which would include decorative grass next to large commercial and industrial buildings. According to the Department of Water Resources, the ban could lead to a potential savings of several hundred thousand acre-feet of water.

Officials stressed that the potential watering ban does not apply to residential lawns or turf in recreational areas, such as those at schools, sports fields and parks.

“I am calling on local water agencies to implement more aggressive water conservation measures, including having the Water Board evaluate a ban on watering ornamental grass on commercial properties, which will drive water use savings at this critical time,” the governor went on to say.

The executive order comes as the state is set to end its rainy season with precipitation far below average for yet another year. After several strong storms to start the season, conditions have been largely dry since the start of the year. A so-called “Miracle March” of late season storms, which have happened in other years, never materialized.

California is ending its rainy season with 94% of the state already in “severe” drought, another 37% in “extreme” drought.