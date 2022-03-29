SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced new charges Monday against a lawyer disbarred nine months ago after new victims have stepped forward.
The charges against Russell Robinson add to the initial charges in November that he ignored his June disbarment and continued to practice law, Boudin said, adding that more victims have stepped forward in the past five months to claim they had retained Robinson's services as an attorney.
In a news release from Boudin’s office, the new allegations include Robinson pretending to clients that their cases were ongoing after they had actually ended years earlier in dismissal or other court orders.
Robinson is alleged to have never told the clients that he was suspended from practicing law in June 2019 and disbarred in June 2021.
“The public should be able to trust lawyers to follow the law, but here a disbarred attorney exploited his clients by continuing to practice as an attorney,” Boudin said in the statement. “We are glad that our initial announcement filing charges helped identify additional victims, so we can seek justice for everyone he has wronged.”
The new charges against Robinson include two felony counts of unauthorized practice of law and two felony counts of willful failure to comply with the California Supreme Court's disbarment order.
