SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While the popularity of cruises is on the rebound from a COVID enforced shutdown, concerns linger as passengers were still disembarking in San Francisco infected with minor cases of the virus.

Over the weekend, the Ruby Princess cruise ship arrived and left San Francisco after multiple COVID cases were confirmed among its disembarking passengers.

“During the cruise, we identified some positive COVID-19 cases amongst our guests and crew members,” Princess cruise officials said in n email to KPIX. “They were all asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic and were isolated and quarantined while monitored and cared for by our shipboard Medical team.”

“In collaboration with CDC and San Francisco Department of Public Health, those guests who tested positive and have not completed the isolation period will either return home via private transportation or were provided with accommodations ashore to hotels coordinated in advance for isolation and quarantine.”

Princess Cruises officials wouldn’t confirm how many passengers had become infected with the virus. Passenger Coleen Troy wasn’t aware of the outbreak.

“I don’t think it would affect us because we’ve already had it and the Delta variant,” Troy said. “Most people on that ship probably have had it and don’t even know it.”

For many passengers, possible exposure and infection aboard a ship now, is like eating inside a restaurant or attending a packed sporting event.

“Eventually everyone is going to get it, so might as well get it on a nice cruise when you get it,” said passenger Bill Troy.

Even with nearly 100% vaccination rates among passengers and crew members, COVID outbreaks aboard ships are happening. But protocols are firmly established, to limit spread.

“We have to show proof that we had three COVID vaccines and then they tested us again if we’re positive or negative,” said passenger Marianeta Arpon.

At the onset of the pandemic, a major outbreak aboard the Grand Princess garnered worldwide attention, as the ship made its way into the Bay. At least 100 passengers on board contracted COVID-19 and two people died.

Two years later, COVID on a cruise isn’t the same.

“An outbreak used to mean a lot before vaccines,” UCSF Infectious Diseases Dr. Monica Gandhi said. “Mild cold-like infections in the setting of an ongoing virus that’s circulating when we have vaccines wasn’t called an outbreak.”