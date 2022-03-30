FREMONT (CBS SF) – Authorities in the East Bay are searching for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in at least two armed robberies last year.

According to a statement from the Fremont Police Department, suspect Joshua Moss-Sanders is wanted for armed robberies in Fremont and San Leandro. He also has a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation.

Police said the robberies took place in August and October of 2021. He is also suspected in police pursuits where he allegedly threw a firearm out the window of a vehicle and avoided arrest.

Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available.

Moss-Sanders is described as 5’11” tall, weighing about 165 pounds. He has multiple distinctive tattoos, including several on his face.

Police gave descriptions of some of Moss-Sanders’ tattoos, including the word “JACKBOY” vertically down his left jaw line, “Ashley” over his right eye, “Edina Mae” over his right eye, and a red tattoo down his right jaw line.

Moss-Sanders also has a tattoo on his right forearm with the words “THE JACK” and a drawing of someone wearing a ski mask.

Fremont Police also believe he may be using fake IDs.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Fenton Culley of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-942-9820 or Detective Michael Gebhardt of the Fremont Police Department at 510-673-3664.

Tips can also be given to the Fremont Police investigative unit at 510-790-6954, anonymously by texting “FREMONTPD” to 888-777 or online.