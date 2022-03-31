SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A high school in San Jose has been told to shelter in place after a juvenile male was shot near campus Thursday morning.
San Jose police said a shooting was reported in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive, near Yerba Buena High School, at 10:43 a.m.
According to officers, one male was shot. His injuries were non-life threatening, police said.
Police are searching for one suspect in connection with the shooting. Officers are at Yerba Buena High, while a perimeter has been set up south of campus.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.