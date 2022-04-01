LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View on Friday are investigating the death of a Los Altos High School student that could possibly be from a fatal fentanyl overdose, according to authorities.

The Mountain View Police Department issued a letter regarding what it referred to as “a dangerous situation involving the possibility of deadly narcotics being provided to students in our community.”

A social media post on Friday afternoon linking to the letter noted that police were “investigating a tragedy involving a Los Altos High School student” while calling on parents to “take a moment to speak with their students as we grieve a life lost far too soon.”

The letter said police learned the information Friday morning in connection with an investigation authorities are “conducting involving a potential fentanyl poisoning of a Los Altos High School student.”

Police noted that the investigation is in the very early stages, but decided to communicate with the community “due to the severity of this situation and hopefully prevent further tragedy.”

“We do not know if other students may be in possession of narcotics, nor do we know how the student who died obtained the narcotics or from whom,” the letter said. “We are also actively investigating whether this is related to fentanyl poisoning. We know that a family is grieving, that a school community is grieving, and that we have pulled in every available resource to try and bring justice to the student and their family.”

While police would reveal any additional information on the case in order to protect the integrity of the investigation including the identity of the student, they called on parents to discuss “the dangers of using any illicit drugs” with their children.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation, is asked to contact Sgt. David Fisher at David.fisher@mountainview.gov.