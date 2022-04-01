FREMONT (CBS SF) – A registered sex offender who was described as having an “extensive criminal history” was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a teen girl walking home from school in Fremont several weeks ago.

Fremont Police said Thursday that the suspect had attempted to contact the victim while she was walking in the city’s Centerville district on February 18. After the teen ignored him, police said the suspect left a note saying he wanted to meet with her.

Officers were able to determine the suspect as 49-year-old Ruben Ramos of San Jose and sexual assault detectives were brought in to investigate.

“It was quickly learned that Ramos was a “High-Risk” registered sex-offender with an extensive criminal history dating back to the early 90’s,” police said in a statement.

Police said detectives then posed as a 16-year-old female and began chatting with Ramos. Detectives also began conducting surveillance.

Out of nearly 400 messages sent, police said Ramos sent sexually explicit photos, asked for photos of the teen and arranged meetings with the teen with sexual intent.

Ramos was arrested in Fremont on February 24 as he arrived for an arranged meeting, police said. He was booked on charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex crime, sending harmful matter to a minor with sexual intent and arranging a sexual meeting with a minor.

Police said Ramos was arraigned on March 1 and held in custody. Two weeks later, a plea hearing was held and a judge set his bail at $325,000. Ramos is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Monday.