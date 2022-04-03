SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Sunday confirmed they are investigating overnight sideshow activity in the South Bay that left at least two people seriously injured.

A tweet by SJPD Sunday morning said officers were busy Saturday night responding to sideshow activity at multiple locations throughout the city.

The two pedestrian spectators were injured during activity at Lundy Avenue and Concourse Drive.

The two spectators were struck by two vehicles in separate collisions, police said.

One of the victims sustained major injuries, including broken bones and a head injury. Officers were able to arrest that suspect and tow his vehicle.

The second victim sustained a broken leg and lacerations. The driver involved fled in their vehicle. That suspect is being sought by police.

In addition to the injury accidents, gunfire, laser strikes on the police helicopter that responded to the scene –which can cause severe eye injuries — and illegal fireworks were reported.

Police have not identified the injured parties or the arrested suspect.