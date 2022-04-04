OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A small homemade explosive device was brought into an Alameda County courthouse in downtown Oakland Monday morning by a man involved in a civil lawsuit.
Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said officers at a security checkpoint at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse detected the device the entrance at about 9 a.m.READ MORE: UPDATE: Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Mass Shooting That Killed 6, Wounded 12
The device was a “a very crude homemade explosive that was about the size of a golf ball,” Kelly said.READ MORE: Bicycle Riding Thief Pleads Guilty To Shoplifting From San Francisco Walgreens
The man told authorities that it had been planted on his car by someone. Kelly did not say if the man was detained. No other details were released.MORE NEWS: Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Crash On Highway 101 In Santa Rosa; 2nd Driver Hospitalized
“Scene is safe and no further threats,” the department posted on its Facebook page.