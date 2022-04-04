Mid-Week Heat Wave Will Dry Out Drought Parched HillsidesThe once lush green hillsides nourished by the mid-winter rains will continue to turn brown and fire prone this week as a slow-moving high pressure system buffets the San Francisco Bay Area with bone-dry winds and temperatures soaring to near record highs, forecasters predicted Monday.

State's Snowpack at Only 38% of Average as California Drought DeepensNew readings taken Friday showed the water in California’s mountain snowpack sitting at an alarmingly low 38% of average, the lowest mark since the end of the last drought in 2015.

California Drought: Water Restrictions Return for Coastside ResidentsThe Coastside County Water District declared a water-shortage emergency Thursday, bringing back some water-use restrictions for the approximately 19,000 customers it serves in Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Princeton, and Miramar.

As Rain Winds Down, Latest Storm Unlikely to Provide Local Drought ReliefWhile the showers that started falling Sunday night were welcome in the Bay Area, experts say the small amount of precipitation won't have much impact on the local water supply.