SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two men were shot and killed and two more were injured Sunday afternoon on a San Francisco playground on the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue, police said Sunday night.

All four men were shot but alive when officers from Ingleside station arrived at 4:39 p.m. All four were transported to the hospital, where two later died. The other two men’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai posted about the shooting shortly after 6 p.m., decrying the shooting that happened near but not in the playground as “a horrible act of violence.”

There was a multiple shooting today on Brunswick near Alice Chalmers Playground – This is a horrible act of violence- it took place near the park but not in the park, 4 shooting victims, one of them was grazed one deceased. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) April 4, 2022

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families,” the post said.

