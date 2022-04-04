SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have taken a suspect into custody Monday morning following an investigation of a stabbing incident at Gunderson High School that left one person injured.
Police dispatch received the call regarding the stabbing at 10:20 a.m. Monday morning. The school is located on the 600 block of Gaundabert Lane near the junction of California State Routes 85 and 87.
Not many details were available, but police said a male juvenile victim sustained a non-life threatening stab wound in a tweet about the incident.
Units are currently at Gunderson High School investigating a stabbing incident.
Male juvenile victim with a non-life threatening stab wound.
Suspect is in custody.
TOC 10:12 AM
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 4, 2022
Police have not identified the person who was taken into custody or confirmed that the suspect was a student at the high school.