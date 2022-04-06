PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police in Palo Alto arrested three female suspects Tuesday evening on robbery and weapons charges after they struck and pepper-sprayed a loss-prevention officer while allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from the Stanford Shopping Center Macy’s store.

The women were stopped as they tried to flee in a car that had three juveniles including a seven-month-old toddler as passengers.

According to a press release issued by the Palo Alto Police Department, on Tuesday evening at around 7:30 p.m., police dispatch center received a report of a robbery involving pepper spray at the Macy’s store at the Stanford Shopping Center.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Macy’s loss-prevention officer had attempted to stop three women that he witnessed exiting the store with clothing they had taken without paying. The loss-prevention officer confronted the women outside the store and told them to return the merchandise.

The women refused and one of the suspects brandished a can of pepper spray and attempted to spray the victim. The other two suspects punched the victim in his face and head. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled in a nearby vehicle and the victim contacted police.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle leaving the shopping center and were able to detain the three suspects without incident. In addition to the three suspects, the vehicle contained three young passengers, who ranged in age from a seven-month-old infant to a 17-year-old juvenile.

Officers found a can of pepper spray and several articles of stolen clothing Inside the vehicle. Police arrested and booked the three suspects into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Sacramento resident Alexis Quiroz — who was booked on charges of felony robbery, conspiracy, and being a convicted felon in possession of pepper spray — 22-year-old Leah Perez, and 21-year-old Salena Quiroz, also of Sacramento, who were each booked on charges of felony robbery and conspiracy.

The three juveniles were released to the custody of a family member. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.