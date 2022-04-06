SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin rallied with other elected officials, community leaders and families who have lost loved ones Tuesday night to call for action to curb gun violence in the wake of Sacramento’s mass shooting and a deadly Sunday in a San Francisco playground.

Among the rally’s speakers were parents who lost children to gun violence in San Francisco. They consoled one another, shed tears and lit candles in remembrance. The group closed by holding hands and singing.

Boudin said he’s committed to stopping the surge of illegal “ghost guns” on the streets of San Francisco.

“I am committing to do everything in my power to continue to do every legal tool at my disposal to hold accountable the manufacturers of guns, particularly ghost guns, who are flooding our streets with weapons of death, who are flooding our streets with weapons of death,” said Boudin.

The press conference was held outside the United Playaz building in SoMa. It’s a violence prevention and youth development organization.

“It needs to stop. We have a role, the police department has a role,” said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. “We have officers that are out here. But this is a community issue and if we don’t come together, we can’t expect it to get any better.”

Across town, loved ones of the two victims killed Sunday’s Alice Chalmers Playground shooting gathered for a memorial at the park in the Ingleside District. Two others were shot Sunday afternoon and are expected to survive.

One of the victims was identified as Brandon Cheese.

“He was over there consoling a new friend of his who had lost his friend a year ago and he lost his life, because somebody came through shooting,” said Damien Posey from the organization Us4Us Bay Area.

No arrests have been made in this case.