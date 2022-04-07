RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A person was killed and two others injured, including a pregnant woman, in separate shootings Wednesday evening in Richmond, police said Thursday.
Both shootings happened in the city's Santa Fe neighborhood just north of Interstate Highway 580. The first shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. on the 200 block of 3rd Street. Richmond police said a man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV drove by and at least one person fired multiple rounds into the vehicle.
Both people were struck by the bullets and seriously hurt; the man was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, while the woman – who is six months pregnant – was taken by ambulance to John Muir. The woman suffered injuries to her extremities and her fetus did not appear to be injured, police said.
The victims were not identified.
The second shooting happened at around 7:25 p.m. on the 500 block of S. 12th Street, less than a mile east of the first shooting. Officers arrived at the location and found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from more than one gunshot wound, police said.
Richmond firefighters and paramedics provided live-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 60-year-old Richmond resident Melvin Stewart.
Detectives were following up on leads on both shootings Thursday and urged anyone with information to call the Richmond PD Communications Center at (510) 233-1214 or the anonymous tip line at (510) 307-8177.