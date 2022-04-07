PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF/BCN) — A woman wanted on kidnapping charges in Solano County was arrest Wednesday after an armed standoff with Pleasant Hill police, authorities said.

Frances Clausell, 31, was being held on the kidnapping warrant and the knife attack in the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday.

Officers responded about 5:13 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a domestic dispute in a home in the 1800 block of Oak Park Boulevard. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a woman bleeding from a knife wound to the hand and Clausell armed with the knife and barricaded in the home with a 2-year-old child.

A member of the police department’s Crisis Intervention Team arrived in scene and established a line of communication with Clausell, who refused to exit the home and to release the child.

At the same time, officers discovered Clausell was wanted on kidnapping charges involving the same child. Police have not released information on the relationship between the child and woman or a motive.

In the Solano County incident, police said, Clausell had threatened to end her own life and the child’s.

As SWAT teams were assembling in response, the police officer in communication with Clausell talked her into surrendering and she was taken into custody without incident.

The child was unharmed and placed in the care of child services. The stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital for her wounds and expected to recover.