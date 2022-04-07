BRENTWOOD (BCN) — At least one person died in a crash Thursday morning on state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County south of Brentwood, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic management system.
The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. near Marsh Creek Road.
Highway 4 was closed between Marsh Creek Road and Balfour Road, according to the CHP.
