From left, Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who will chair the committee, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conduct a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center to introduce members of select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/CNN/AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID but is currently asymptomatic and self quarantining, according her deputy chief of staff.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.”

Pelosi will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he said.

The Bay Area Democrat had been with President Joe Biden at multiple events this week, including the signing of the Postal Reform Bill on Wednesday and the ACA event earlier this week.

The 82-year-old Democratic leader’s announcement came ahead of her weekly press appearance on Capitol Hill, which was abruptly called off. The House is set to start a two week spring recess.

Pelosi also postponed a planned congressional delegation trip to Asia she was scheduled to lead.

Last month, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, known as the Taoiseach, tested positive for COVID while attending a gala in Washington, DC. Pelosi was seen seated next to Martin at the gala in a photo from the event.

In July 2021, a senior aide in Pelosi’s office tested positive for the virus.

Washington has also experienced a rush of new COVID-19 cases as restrictions have lifted and more events and gatherings are happening.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced positive tests. The officials were among more than a dozen attendees of the Saturday night Gridiron Club dinner to test positive for the virus. Pelosi did not attend the dinner, her spokesman said.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and would “work at home while following isolation protocols.”

Several lawmakers have announced positive test results and are isolating.